Benjamin Somers, Washington
George F. Will was correct when he wrote that bigotry is reprehensible, but it’s not a federal offense. The First Amendment protects a person’s right to free speech. However, Mr. Will seemed to confuse “hate” with “hate crime.”
In today’s atmosphere of distrust, hate seems to be a dominant and visible reflection of our differences. However, when it results in the killing of a person because of their race, religion or ethnic background, that motivation is not only despicable, it’s also against the law. And well it should be. No one should be denied federally protected freedoms because of their race. But that’s precisely what happened. Ahmaud Arbery was singled out and killed because he was Black.
Laws are meant to protect all of us, especially those at risk. Arbery’s killers deserved to be found guilty of murder. But they also deserved to be found guilty of killing him expressly because he was Black. His killers’ conviction on hate-crimes charges sends the message that we will not tolerate racial violence. A country that protects its most vulnerable is where I want to live.
Jeff Gates, Silver Spring