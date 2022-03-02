Contrast this visual with Biden’s April 2021 address to a joint session of Congress. Only about 200 people were present in the 1,600-person-capacity space. Attendees were asked not to make physical contact, and multiple spaces were left empty between seats. Masks were required, and everyone wore them. Some even wore two.

If last year’s speech symbolized that we were in the midst of a public health emergency, this year’s shows that pre-pandemic normalcy is possible now that we have the right tools.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Most members of Congress are vaccinated, with a 100 percent vaccination rate among Democratic lawmakers. Biden is vaccinated and boosted, and likely many other attendees are too. In lieu of mandatory masks and distancing, testing was required. At least six legislators tested positive and therefore did not attend.

Presumably, all attendees will monitor for symptoms in the coming days. If they show any, they’ll get tested. If they are found to have the coronavirus and are deemed medically vulnerable, they can receive treatments that reduce their likelihood of progressing to severe illness — such as the antiviral pill Paxlovid, which reduces the risk of hospitalization by around 90 percent.

These measures are what has helped turn covid-19 from a deadly disease into a far more manageable one. If individuals want additional protection, they can mask; some at the State of the Union did. If people still deem an event too high-risk, they could choose not to attend. The new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show D.C. to be “low” risk, which means that even without testing, the State of the Union could have taken place without required masks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The precautions that allowed Tuesday’s high-profile gathering form the crux of Biden’s new pandemic plan. Vaccines protect against the coronavirus, and treatments can help those who still become infected. Tests are also a key tool that, in my view, can replace the need for masks, even in crowded settings where vaccination is not required. All of these tools together can prevent future shutdowns of businesses and schools. They make it possible for most Americans to resume the activities they value while the federal government increases production of treatments for the most vulnerable, prepares for new threats and helps to vaccinate the world.

There are three components of the plan that I particularly like. First, the federal government is launching a “test to treat” one-stop program so people can visit easy-to-access locations such as pharmacies to get tested. Immediately upon receiving a positive result, they’d receive take-home antiviral pills at no cost. This dramatically simplifies existing processes and will help individuals access treatment quickly, which is essential because these oral antivirals work only if administered early in the course of illness.

Second, the administration aims to stockpile tests, pills and high-quality masks in preparation for a future surge, which could well happen if new variants emerge or existing immunity wanes. Third, the government is setting up early-warning systems such as virus detection in communal wastewater and streamlining processes to approve new vaccines faster. Lack of tests and delayed responses were major problems that exacerbated the delta and omicron surges, and it’s clear the administration has learned these lessons.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps the most revealing part of Biden’s covid-19 playbook is the following sentence: “Make no mistake, President Biden will not accept ‘living with covid’ any more than we accept ‘living with’ cancer, Alzheimer’s, or AIDS.”

This line was probably meant to convey that the president thinks the level of suffering and death still being caused by the coronavirus is unacceptable. But I think it’s telling that the administration is putting covid-19 into the same category as other diseases that Americans understand to be part of our existence. Yes, we need to work to prevent them and improve treatments, but we also recognize that we can’t let these diseases dominate our lives.