Let’s start with the politics. Biden’s domestic agenda was nothing more than a rehash of things he has already called for. Now, the Build Back Better bill will be broken into component parts, probably because that’s what polls show does better with voters. But in the end, it adds up to the same legislative package that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already said he won’t support.

Where is Biden on tackling inflation? It’s Americans’ No. 1 concern. He announced a competition initiative, but that simply won’t bring inflation down over the next several months before the midterms, even as he is now publicly committed to the fight. Thus, Biden will be seen to be fighting inflation — and losing. Voters never reward ineptitude.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Just as the broken-up Build Back Better won’t pass Congress, the same is true of the president’s calls for more gun control, voting-access bills and a host of other measures. The State of the Union address normally lays out the president’s agenda. This one is already dead on arrival — as Biden would have known beforehand.

That means he chose to use the talk to rev up the Democratic base and draw distinctions with Republicans that motivate the left. That’s why he gratuitously mentioned the 2017 GOP tax cut bill. Biden said in his last news conference, in January, that he would talk more about his achievements and force Republicans to say what they are for, to provide voters with a clear choice. This speech didn’t do that. Instead, it was the first salvo in what will likely be an eight-month campaign to increase Democratic turnout rather than talk to independents, who are souring on him.

Follow Henry Olsen ‘s opinions Follow Add

But there’s a problem with that, which was also starkly on display Tuesday night: Biden himself. Time and again, he failed to read the room and stepped on his own applause lines. Good politicians know that speech-making is as much about performance and delivery as it is about the words on the teleprompter. Forty years since he first won a Senate seat, Biden either does not know that or, worse, can no longer execute a basic political task.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The more the president goes out on the road to campaign under pressure, the likelier he is to have moments where he steps on his lines or, worse, forgets them. When that happens, those clips will dominate discussion, not the lines carefully crafted by his speechwriters.

Ukraine also can’t be very happy with the speech. European countries are stepping all over themselves with innovative new ways to help the besieged nation, making 180-degree turns in their policies overnight. Biden, by contrast, offered nothing new, with the possible exception of the announcement that he would release 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, of 60 million to be released worldwide — in a dubious bid to keep the price of gas from spiking even higher than it already is.

That Biden move, as the Ukrainian ambassador surely noticed, was designed to help Americans, not Ukrainians. The president’s tough talk on Russia was welcome, but the substantive message was that the United States has already done pretty much what it is going to do to save the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There was also shockingly little narrative to string the speech’s elements together. Biden is increasingly viewed by many as a weak leader in part because it’s really hard to put a finger on where he wants to take the country. Good leaders weave specifics into a story about America, as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan did. The conflict with Russia gave Biden a golden moment to put a stamp on his core beliefs, to explain what he thinks American democracy is and how it can be advanced at home and abroad through his agenda.

Just as he couldn’t read the room he spoke in, neither he nor his staff seems to be able to read the broader room that Americans live in.