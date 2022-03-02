The same conundrum afflicts a segment of Republican foreign policy pundits who heretofore have not broken with Trump. Take the Vandenberg Coalition, a who’s who of GOP national security experts that includes both consistent opponents of Trump and his Putin appeasement, and many who have never spoken an ill word about the former president. (Some even joined the administration.) The coalition put out a tough-minded statement, declaring that “we must reject the moral equivalency that refuses to distinguish between aggressor and victim, and the isolationist arguments that the United States has no interest in resisting aggression in Europe.”

Great! So does that mean they’ve all now broken with Trump and his undermining of NATO, and they would never support Trump for president, let alone serve in a (God forbid) second Trump administration? Well, oddly, it’s not easy to get those who didn’t break with Trump years ago to make that logical, consistent argument.

I asked Vandenberg Coalition Executive Director Carrie Filipetti, who served in the Trump administration in the State Department and at the United Nations, to explain. She did not respond to multiple requests for contact. I contacted 10 members of the advisory board. One said he never saw the statement.

Another, Daniel Twining, president of the International Republican Institute (whose board includes Republican Sens. Cotton, Lindsey O. Graham and Joni Ernst) and a former counselor at the German Marshall Fund, refused to answer. Instead, he declared, “I wrote John McCain’s speech nearly 20 years ago calling Putin a KGB thug and calling for Russia to be kicked out of what was then the G-8. My position is crystal clear and I dare say ahead of its time/ahead of most — hasn’t changed.” Follow-up questions did not succeed in eliciting a response on Trump. (“I don’t comment on U.S. partisan politics,” he insisted.) The other board members I reached out to haven’t responded.

The query goes to the fundamental intellectual and moral dilemma facing Republicans. You cannot be a reliable ally of Ukraine — and, more important, a principled defender of democracy — if you will not bring yourself to break with Trump-era policies and repudiate the fawning pro-Putin rhetoric he and his followers still use. Defense of democracy is at odds with tolerance of Putin’s lap dog — one who engineered a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, made the “perfect call” extorting Zelensky, planned to withdraw from NATO and perfected moral equivalency between the “aggressor and victim.” (In commenting on murdered Russian journalists, Trump memorably said, “There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?”)

Good grief, even former New Jersey governor and Trump adviser Chris Christie has come clean:

Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s “genius” and “very savvy” alright. No walking that back. History is watching. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) February 28, 2022

The problem with trying to hold two contrary positions — pro-democracy/pro-Ukraine and pro-Trump — is that you wind up enabling and condoning Trump, once more clearing the way for him to return to power. You are not bolstering democracy if you shrug your shoulders at the leader of your party, who did more to aid illiberal regimes than any president in history. Those who served in the Trump administration and want to simply play whataboutism should consider how low their credibility is so long as they keep mum about the anti-democratic, pro-Putin leader of their party. Their hyperbolic criticism of Biden’s “weakness,” for example, is laughable in light of their standard-bearer’s Putin pandering.

It is hard to figure out why these Republican national security experts are so hesitant — or, worse, expose themselves to ridicule for excusing Trump and others including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Are they so mortified by the prospect of admitting their gross error in judgment in backing Trump (or at least in remaining quiet)? They couldn’t possibly be plotting their return to government in the event Trump gets reelected, could they? That would be morally incoherent in the extreme. Unlike politicians bound by party loyalty, policy experts aren’t supposed to let partisan concerns warp their analysis or cause them to self-censor.

Whatever the reason, it should not be difficult for both elected Republicans and Republican national security pundits to make a definitive statement: Trump’s efforts to appease Putin were repugnant and undermined Ukraine’s independence, the NATO alliance and our defense of democracies around the world. In addition to Trump’s attempted coup, his actions and rhetoric damaged American democracy, betrayed his oath and disqualified himself from future office.