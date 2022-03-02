Unsatisfied with waging physical war in Ukraine, Russia has taken the fight to the information space: battling to spread false narratives about the crisis around the Internet. Social media sites should make sure they don’t end up on the side of the invaders.

Americans familiar with the discord Russia’s notorious Internet Research Agency sowed ahead of the 2016 presidential election likely aren’t surprised that the Kremlin is flooding the Web with propaganda. The influx of the false and misleading began long before President Vladimir Putin ordered the first strikes against Kyiv last week. The campaign focused initially on the “hysteria” in the Western media about the possibility of an invasion, along with the lie that NATO and Ukraine were the instigators — and that Ukraine was planning to revive its nuclear arsenal. Now that this invasion is underway, the emphasis of its disinformation is on painting a rosy picture of Russia’s heroism and success on the battlefield, including by using synthetic and manipulated media to suggest that Ukrainians are surrendering en masse or killing civilians. Another of its narratives claims NATO countries might conduct false-flag chemical attacks to blame Russia.

The surprise in Russia’s salvos isn’t the substance, but the tactics. Technology companies have done an admirable job cracking down on the bot and troll networks on which Moscow relied heavily in the past; now, officials are leaning on state-run media. The White House’s decision to declassify key intelligence about Russia’s plans as well as nimble debunking by Ukraine have together struck solid blows against the aggressor. But Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and their peers have the power to do more. The answer is straightforward: Bar Russian state-run media such as Russia Today, Sputnik and all their subsidiaries, from their platforms.

The European Union, notably, has already taken this step in its territory. But Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have allowed Russian state media to continue on their platforms in the United States and elsewhere. Meanwhile, Russia isn’t allowing them to operate freely on its own turf. Use of Twitter and Facebook there has been restricted, the latter after the firm refused to stop fact-checking and labeling questionable material posted by state media accounts. YouTube is being threatened by Russian regulators after cutting off some of their channels’ access in Ukraine. All three companies have prevented most of these state media entities from monetizing their posts. But the impact of those moves pales in comparison to the potential effect of a wholesale ban.

The most neutral way social media sites could craft such a rule, as the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Alex Stamos points out, would be to block state-run media from any country that blocks them. To do otherwise hands a megaphone to authoritarians abroad even as they prevent their citizens from hearing anyone except them speak at home. Or the companies could simply stand, as many in other industries are doing, with Ukraine — and skip the pretense of neutrality in a conflict where it’s clear who is the right and who so dangerously in the wrong.