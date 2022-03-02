The surprise in Russia’s salvos isn’t the substance, but the tactics. Technology companies have done an admirable job cracking down on the bot and troll networks on which Moscow relied heavily in the past; now, officials are leaning on state-run media. The White House’s decision to declassify key intelligence about Russia’s plans as well as nimble debunking by Ukraine have together struck solid blows against the aggressor. But Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and their peers have the power to do more. The answer is straightforward: Bar Russian state-run media such as Russia Today, Sputnik and all their subsidiaries, from their platforms.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The European Union, notably, has already taken this step in its territory. But Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have allowed Russian state media to continue on their platforms in the United States and elsewhere. Meanwhile, Russia isn’t allowing them to operate freely on its own turf. Use of Twitter and Facebook there has been restricted, the latter after the firm refused to stop fact-checking and labeling questionable material posted by state media accounts. YouTube is being threatened by Russian regulators after cutting off some of their channels’ access in Ukraine. All three companies have prevented most of these state media entities from monetizing their posts. But the impact of those moves pales in comparison to the potential effect of a wholesale ban.