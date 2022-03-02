The U.S. president opened his speech by praising the resiliency of Ukrainians. “From President Zelensky to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, literally inspires the world,” Biden said. “Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland.” He implored the audience in the room to stand up and show that, “Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people.”

Follow Karen Attiah ‘s opinions Follow Add

It is true that those standing up to unjustified invasion deserve applause for bravery and courage in the face of peril. But we must be wary of overly romanticizing Ukrainians’ struggles in a way that absolves the international community of its moral responsibilities to provide shelter to those fleeing war. Ukrainians deserve more than just symbolic appearances of solidarity. If the Biden administration really wants to stand with Ukrainians, it should grant temporary protected status (TPS) to Ukrainians already in the United States — and shield them from having to go back to an active war zone.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Temporary protected status is a humanitarian designation that allows foreign nationals to stay in the United States because of unsafe conditions in their home countries, such as military conflict, environmental disaster or other crises. The United States has given a dozen countries this status: Syria, Yemen, Haiti, Honduras, Venezuela, Somalia, El Salvador, Sudan, South Sudan, Nicaragua, Myanmar and Nepal. Some efforts are underway to add Ukraine to the list: A bipartisan group of more than three dozen U.S. senators sent a letter to Biden on Monday calling for a TPS designation for Ukrainians already in the United States. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has killed at least 353 civilians, the senators wrote. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Wednesday that 2,000 civilians have died.

So far, Biden has not signaled whether his administration would grant this designation to Ukrainians (even though the United States has closed its embassy in Ukraine’s capital and warns against traveling to Ukraine). It’s hard to imagine bipartisan opposition toward such a designation. In fiscal 2020, the most recent year for which data are available, only about 30,000 Ukrainians, including students, business people and tourists, were given temporary U.S. visas. And the outpouring of sympathy for European-looking Ukrainians — so-called good refugees, according to some in Western media — should at least ease the way for the protection of Ukrainians already here. This would be a tangible way to provide substantive aid for Ukrainians — support that goes beyond blue and yellow outfits, Twitter emoji and tough talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Of course, the Biden administration has not been the picture of moral health when it comes to people seeking shelter in the United States. None of us should forget the horrific images of U.S. Border Patrol officials on horseback chasing Haitian migrants near the border and the deportation of Haitian migrants by the planeload — while Biden’s own homeland security secretary used right-wing, xenophobic talking points that Haitians migrants posed a covid threat.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What’s easy to miss amid the social media outpouring and the color-coordinated outfits is that protecting freedom around the world requires more than military power and economic sanctions. Deporting people back to an active war zone is a compounding of cruelty. Refusing to allow refugees to seek shelter because of their skin color is a violation of both dignity and human rights — a cruelty that Africans fleeing Ukraine are facing right now. The United States should offer protections to Ukrainians as long as the Russian invasion rages — and set an example for the rest of the world to do the same. The sad reality is that this should have happened years ago, when fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine, before conflict led to thousands of civilian deaths. But the world did not hear Ukraine’s cries then as it does now.