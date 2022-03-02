Jessica Cisneros, a progressive endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), forced Rep. Henry Cuellar into a runoff. The subject of an FBI raid during the campaign, the longtime incumbent ran well in his Rio Grande Valley stronghold but got clobbered in the sizable part of the seat in the San Antonio region. A third candidate, Tannya Benavides, also ran as a progressive, which suggests that Cuellar could fall in the May 24 runoff.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a member of the progressive group Our Revolution, also easily topped the field in the open, deep-blue 30th District in the Dallas area. Crockett was surely helped by the endorsement of outgoing Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Tex.) but is still decidedly on the left within the Democratic spectrum. She narrowly missed winning outright with 48 percent and will be heavily favored in the runoff against Jane Hope Hamilton, who was statewide director for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

These races all confirm the leftward shift of recent years among Democratic primary voters. It was only four years ago when Ocasio-Cortez’s unseating of Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), then the fourth-ranking member of the House Democratic leadership, was shocking. Now progressives and socialists regularly win primaries and unseat incumbents, and the rest of the party is shifting to insulate itself.

Republicans, on the other hand, can breathe a sigh of relief over their outcomes.

Virtually every challenge to an incumbent from the extreme right fizzled, and establishment-backed Morgan Luttrell easily swept aside a candidate endorsed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and allies in the open 8th District. Luttrell leads with nearly 53 percent, with the MTG-backed Christian Collins badly trailing. Only Rep. Van Taylor looks likely to be forced into a runoff with a right-wing challenger, but he finished far in front of his would-be second-round opponent, besting him 48 percent to 26 percent in Tuesday’s vote.

Establishment Republicans also fared well at the top of the ticket. Gov. Greg Abbott handily beat back ultra-conservative challengers and will face former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke in the general election. Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is subject to a criminal fraud indictment, finished first with nearly 43 percent. But Paxton’s opponent in the runoff is about as establishment as you can get: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush and nephew of former president George W. Bush. (Conservative firebrand Rep. Louie Gohmert finished last with only 17 percent.) Paxton, who has former president Donald Trump’s endorsement, should easily prevail over Bush.

Republicans should also be happy about the shifts in partisan turnout patterns across the state.

Texas voters do not register by party and are allowed to vote in any party primary they choose. According to political data analyst and pollster John Couvillon, suburban voters cast 69 percent of their ballots in the GOP primaries, up from 59 percent in 2020 and 62 percent in 2018. More important, the share of Democratic primary ballots in the Hispanic-heavy border region dropped from 76 percent in 2018 to only 63 percent Tuesday. That supports recent polling data in Texas and nationally that shows more Hispanics taking a look at the GOP. Similar shifts in last year’s Virginia gubernatorial race, combined with high turnout among Republican-leaning voters, are what propelled Republican Glenn Youngkin to his upset victory.

Texas’s primary results thus confirm trends analysts have been noticing all year. Of course, it’s just one primary cycle in one state (albeit a big and important one), but the apparent movement is especially remarkable coming just 14 months after the Jan. 6 attack, which focused national attention on the Republicans’ own radicals. Since then, for whatever reason, voters on the right appear to be reverting toward more traditional instincts, while it’s the Democrats whose balance of power is now drifting away from the center.