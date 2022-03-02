We are all concerned about the tragedy of civilian deaths in Ukraine but ignore the fact that, by some accounts, up to 207,000 civilians were killed during the war we started in Iraq. It seems to me that the United States created this political environment in which Russia is operating. Maybe we as Americans should be a bit more introspective about how we treat the world — and a bit more contemplative about our responsibility in laying the groundwork for this war — before we point fingers at others who act in the same manner that we do.

Jess Endicter, Silver Spring

Vladimir Putin is being incredibly shortsighted in his invasion of Ukraine. In the long term, it will weaken, rather than strengthen, Russia. Even if Mr. Putin achieves his goal of conquering Ukraine and placing it under Russian control, and even if he grabs a few more former Soviet countries, his gambit will backfire.

Right now, Mr. Putin and his supporters might have calculated that Russia can withstand any sanctions and achieve its objectives. This loses sight of the bigger picture. Europe, Russia’s biggest energy client, will, in the short term, continue to buy fossil fuels from Russia. However, a united Europe is determined to accelerate its move toward alternative energy sources, something that would have been inevitable in the long run but that Mr. Putin’s invasion has hastened.

Fast-forward 10 or 20 years. Then, the world will not be dependent on fossil fuels. How many countries will be clamoring to buy Russian cars or Russian computers? How many people will be clamoring to travel to Russia or buy Russian vodka? What will an isolated Russia offer the world? Who will want to do business with it once they no longer have to? Russia will be akin to North Korea, a poor, isolated country that spends what little resources it has on military expenditures to keep its dictator in power while its people suffer and the rest of the world ignores it, except when it makes military threats. I doubt this is the great Russian empire that Mr. Putin envisions, but this is likely to be the Russia he creates. I doubt Russians will remember him as “Putin the Great” for creating this.