Here’s hoping the French model will prevail in Washington and its surrounding jurisdictions, where federal officials say hundreds of trucks are expected to arrive this weekend. Protesting is protected under the First Amendment, and Americans are and should be free to voice their opinions and dissent — on pandemic policies or anything else. Blockading a city or major transportation corridors is not a constitutionally protected right and should not be tolerated.

In Ottawa, a city of about 1 million, the truckers’ illegal downtown blockade made daily life miserable for hundreds or thousands of residents and business owners. Many turned their fury on the city police, whose chief ended up resigning in disgrace.

That should be a lesson for officials at all levels in Washington, Virginia and Maryland. Law enforcement was caught unprepared for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, despite an avalanche of advance warnings. No one will be in a forgiving mood if truckers or others manage to cause chaos in the District or its suburbs. That includes on the Beltway, which some convoy organizers have suggested they might target.

The obvious joke is that the Beltway’s nightmarish daily traffic might be indistinguishable from an intentional bottleneck caused by convoy protests. In fact, any purposeful impediment to the Beltway or other roadway is a crime and should be treated that way by the police.

The truckers, like everyone else, are tired of pandemic restrictions. It seems lost on them, or some of them, that those restrictions are being rapidly rolled back as covid-19, which has caused nearly 1 million U.S. deaths, is receding in most parts of the country.

Some of them say they want President Biden to repeal the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump in March 2020, as the pandemic hit. It was due to end Tuesday, but Mr. Biden extended it, mainly as a means to free up federal funds. As mask mandates recede and federal vaccine mandates have been circumscribed by the courts, the emergency — whose terms most Americans would be hard-pressed to define — seems one of the few remaining targets for the truckers’ ire, albeit a largely abstract one. On Wednesday, the White House unveiled a new road map to move the country off a crisis footing.