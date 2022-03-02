Indeed, Gov. Larry Hogan’s two statewide victories demonstrate that a Republican can beat the odds. But his electoral success and seven years of enviable public approval ratings shouldn’t be confused with a “purpling” of Maryland; it’s his specific brand that is popular, not his Republican Party.

The winning “Hogan coalition” was built on support from conservative and moderate Democrats, independents and better-than-average margins among Black voters and women, and a unified GOP base. Preserving his coalition in 2022 will take a feat of political strength — and the right Republican.

Among a small group of declared Republican candidates, it’s apparent that Kelly M. Schulz, the former Commerce secretary who has Hogan’s support, understands the mechanics of a viable Republican statewide campaign. She has surrounded herself with some of the same savvy operatives responsible for Hogan’s sharp messaging and electoral strategy. Her recent $1.52 million fundraising haul, though significantly less than some of her Democratic rivals, was the highest among Republican competitors. She also has secured endorsements from nearly every notable Republican elected official in the state.

A Schulz victory would be the first time in Maryland history that a Republican candidate succeeded a two-term Republican governor. It would also break the state’s glass ceiling. Maryland is among the 19 states yet to elect a female governor. Only nine female governors are currently serving; just three are Republicans.

To that point, Schulz leans into some gendered messaging on her campaign website, describing herself first as a wife and mother before noting her status as a small-business owner and a (now former) member of Hogan’s cabinet. And in her first television ad, set to hit the airwaves in the coming weeks, she tells voters that “while I might be running for governor, I’m still a mom. So, I know what it’s like to worry.”

Still, like many Republicans, Schulz generally demurs from embracing identity politics. Even so, she might benefit from a slight gender-based advantage. Scholarly research suggests that female politicians tend to be perceived by voters as more liberal than their male counterparts and, at least in legislative settings, are more effective consensus builders. Both are a net-positive given the contours of the Maryland electorate.

But party still trumps any marginal effect of gender. Thus, Hogan can best assist his chosen successor not only by vigorously campaigning on her behalf but maintaining his current political standing with the state’s voters. Although Hogan has never demonstrated having coattails, a plunge in his job approval rating would almost certainly hinder Schulz’s chances. She still has a long way to go to in convincing voters, particularly Democrats and independents, that she’s cut from the same cloth as her former boss. It remains to be seen whether Schulz can match Hogan in messaging and effectively position herself as another center-right, fiscally focused pragmatist willing to work across party lines.

Of course, Schulz must first win the June primary. And a recent poll conducted on behalf of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) shows a potential problem.

The DGA poll found that Schulz and state Del. Daniel L. Cox (Frederick), one of her GOP competitors, were largely unknown among Republican primary voters. But Cox received a significant boost when the poll informed respondents that he earned the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

Moreover, most GOP voters preferred a candidate who “embraced Donald Trump’s agenda” over one who could “appeal to Maryland’s diverse electorate.” It’s worth noting that Hogan represents the latter, not the former. However, according to an October 2021 Goucher College Poll, nominating “a Republican like Hogan” would result in a competitive general election contest against either a moderate or progressive Democratic candidate.

To that point, though Trump’s endorsement is a benefit in the Republican primary, it will be a disqualifier for many voters in November. An October 2021 Goucher College poll found “a Republican like Donald Trump” would lose to a progressive or moderate Democrat by a significant margin. This result should come as no surprise: Trump left office with a single-digit approval rating among the Maryland Democrats who comprise a majority of state voters and suffered a 33 point loss to Joe Biden in 2020.