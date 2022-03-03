Omar is one of 78,000 people still desperate to leave Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where their work for the United States has put them at risk. And though Tuesday’s State of the Union address could have been an opportunity to address the issue and offer some hope that our government still cared about those who had trusted us, President Biden, shamefully, didn’t mention Afghanistan at all.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In an hour-long speech that ranged from Ukraine to insulin prices to veterans' health care, there wasn’t a single sentence about the end of America’s longest war or the desperate humanitarian crisis that followed our abrupt withdrawal just seven months ago.

“Without the pressure of it being in the news, it seems like everything has come to a standstill,” said Amy Robertson, program director at the nonprofit Hearts and Homes for Refugees. Rescue flights out of Afghanistan have stopped. Families separated during the evacuation still struggle to be reunited. Humanitarian conditions in overseas refugee camps remain abysmal. And without passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would offer refugees a pathway to permanent status here, many of those who made it to the United States live under a cloud, uncertain of whether they’ll be able to stay. “It’s possible to make things happen if there’s enough pressure,” Robertson told me.

Greg Sargent counterpoint Kim Reynolds shows the true face of the GOP — but not the one she intended Meanwhile, a small army of volunteers, many of them veterans of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, continue working on our former allies’ behalf. And it’s taking a toll. “Being on the sidelines and feeling impotent because of our government’s lack of caring, it’s worse than it felt when I was in Baghdad during the height of sectarian cleansing,” said Steve Miska, a retired U.S. Army colonel who works with the advocacy coalition Evacuate Our Allies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody’s burned out,” Robertson told me. “We receive graphic videos and images of people who have been beaten. Or somebody stops answering and you don’t know what happened to them and sometimes you find out they’re dead. There’s such a feeling of helplessness.”

In the past, the refugee issue has tested the limits of Biden’s famous empathy. In April 1975, as the U.S.-backed government of South Vietnam fell, he said on the Senate floor, “The United States has no obligation to evacuate one, or 100,001, South Vietnamese.” Fortunately, President Gerald Ford felt otherwise, and since then hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese have become citizens and valued members of communities across America. Decades later, when the diplomat Richard Holbrooke asked then-Vice President Biden about dealing with a possible humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following our exit, Biden reportedly responded, “We don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam. Nixon and Kissinger got away with it."

It’s a narrow, nationalistic way of thinking, one that many voters thought they’d left behind when they voted Donald “America First” Trump out of office. And it’s shortsighted even from a narrow view of U.S. interests. We currently have troops deployed around the world, conducting counterterrorism and counter-insurgent missions that heavily rely on local allies, and our treatment of Afghans is all the proof our enemies could ever need that America’s promises are not to be trusted.

More to the point, it’s dishonorable. Does our president think Americans will simply forget that we finally lost a 20-year war this past August? Does he think we should just walk away? Does he think U.S. veterans can ignore the suffering of those who trusted us?