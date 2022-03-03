The commitments he made in his State of the Union address on Tuesday to fund the police, promote union organizing and enhance domestic manufacturing are straight from this “Scranton Joe Biden” playbook.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond grounding himself in the concerns of working-class people, Biden has always pined for ambitious, unifying projects, such as the cancer moonshot. Indeed, arguably his three greatest achievements — a giant infrastructure bill, largely beating back the coronavirus and constructing a worldwide alliance in defense of democracy — required whole-of-government efforts that defy (or should defy) partisan divisions and pay dividends for the entire country. When Biden faltered, it was because he got trapped in partisan warfare (e.g., mask mandates).

Democrats who would prefer to sharpen the differences with obstructionist, pro-authoritarian Republicans will be displeased but should not be surprised. This is who Biden has always been, and it was the reason he could unify his party and win the presidency.

Follow Jennifer Rubin ‘s opinions Follow Add

Biden is not a politician who excels at painting opponents into a corner and characterizing them (however accurately) as radicals. He cannot help but call hard-bitten partisans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) his “friend.” He cannot bring himself to remind the country that the Republicans now cheering for Ukraine’s freedom voted to acquit the man who was impeached for helping instigate the Jan. 6 riot with his lies about a stolen election. Biden’s strengths rest elsewhere.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Whether touting his own skill in putting together a broad international alliance in opposition to Russian aggression, appealing for a “reset” on pandemic policy (“Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we really are: fellow Americans”), rolling out his unity agenda or admiring the inner resolve of Americans (“the state of the union is strong — because you, the American people, are strong”), Biden remains firmly in the school of “lowering the temperature” and “getting things done.” He seems resolute, confident and presidential when he takes this approach.

His center-left, unity vision is a political strategy, but it also is what comes naturally for him. The failure of Build Back Better and voting rights legislation with no GOP buy-in likely cemented his natural diffidence toward politics as a blood sport. These defeats probably encouraged his preference for unifying, centrist and high-minded endeavors.

At times, Biden drives progressives to their wits’ end, seemingly letting hyper-partisan Republicans have their way on voter suppression and other matters. But the country is too evenly divided (with an opposition party that thrives on demonization, polarization and fearmongering) to think that much can be accomplished by trying to shame Republicans with the force of righteous anger.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If Biden is going to turn around perceptions of his presidency, he will need to persuade more Americans to feel part of something bigger than petty politics — to be partners in support of Ukraine and freedom; to be builders of giant, enduring projects; to save the country and the planet from covid-19 and other dreaded diseases; and “to meet and overcome the challenges of our time … as one people. One America,” as Biden said in his State of the Union address.

His and his party’s success depends in large part on matters, such as inflation, over which he has less control than people think. But Biden’s vision provides a consistent and coherent direction for his party, one that he will feel entirely comfortable pursuing.