My fellow Americans, as we gather in this chamber, war is raging in Europe — and brave Ukrainians are risking their lives to defend their country. So, tonight, I want to speak with you about what is at stake in this struggle. We have just witnessed the worst act of unprovoked aggression in Europe since World War II. This is a threat not just to Ukraine, but it is also a threat to the peace and security of the entire free world. If Vladimir Putin is allowed to conquer his neighbor, then tyrants from Asia to the Middle East will be emboldened to do the same. If a nation that gave up its nuclear weapons based in part on U.S. security guarantees is subjugated, then the United States’ credibility will lie in tatters — and more nations will seek the world’s most dangerous weapons. And if Putin is allowed to swallow up Ukraine’s young democracy, make no mistake — he will not stop in Kyiv.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

American troops will not fight this war. Brave Ukrainians are ready and willing to fight and die for their country. All they ask for is our support — and they will have it. During the Cold War, the United States stood with freedom fighters across the world who defended their countries against an expansionist empire. We will do the same for the freedom fighters in Ukraine today. We will provide the arms and intelligence they need to fight. We will provide the humanitarian aid they need to alleviate suffering. And we will rally the free world to support them as they defend their land from an unjust aggressor.

This will require sacrifice on our part. I know Americans are struggling today with record inflation. I also know that Americans do not want to subsidize Putin’s bullets and bombs every time we fill up our gas tanks. The fact is every barrel of oil we buy from Russia today comes with Ukrainian blood on it. So, tonight I am announcing crippling new sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry. And to ease the burden on American consumers, I am lifting all restrictions my administration has placed on domestic energy production. Yes, we must save the planet — but first we must save Ukraine.

Tonight, I have a message for the Ukrainian people: Americans have been inspired by your daring and resilience. We will help you as you defend your capital. And whether Kyiv stands or falls in the coming days, we will continue to support the forces of a Free Ukraine. Just as the United States never recognized the Soviet occupation of the Baltic states, we will never recognize a Russian occupation of Ukraine. You will not rest until every uninvited Russian soldier has been driven from your land — and neither will we. So, I ask everyone in this chamber, Republican and Democrat, to stand up and join me in sending you this unmistakable message: We support you. We stand with you. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!) (Audience says: Slava Ukraini!)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight, I have a message for the Russian people: I know most of you do not support Putin’s aggression. You do not want your children committing atrocities on Putin’s orders or dying for an unjust cause. But now we have reached a moment of truth, and every Russian must make a choice. From his prison cell, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to take to the streets and deliver this message: “Putin is not Russia” and “We — Russia — want to be a nation of peace.” Heed his call. Make clear to the world that Putin is not Russia, that Russia is a nation of peace and that you will no longer tolerate the slaughter of innocents in your name.

I also have a message for Russia’s oligarchs: Putin has made you international pariahs. Thanks to his reckless belligerence, your assets are being blocked, your wealth is being seized and your families can no longer travel or study in the West. It does not have to be this way: Stand up to Putin. Tell him to stop this madness.

Finally, I have a message tonight for Vladimir Putin: By invading Ukraine, you have violated international law. By targeting innocent civilians, you have committed crimes of war. By threatening the world with nuclear weapons, you have shown what a reckless tyrant you are. You have gravely miscalculated. Unless you turn back now, your misadventure in Ukraine will end the same way as the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan — in retreat, humiliation and collapse. The Ukrainian people will fight until all Russian forces are expelled from their country — and they will have the support of the American people, the NATO alliance and the entire free world.