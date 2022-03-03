Six days later, as Ukraine was having its patriotism refreshed by Russian tanks and missiles, the Walt Disney Company announced that it would be “pausing” the release of its films in Russia, including, a spokesperson somberly noted, “the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar.”

No fiction writer would dare to produce a metaphor this on-the-nose.

An American icon that aspires to be a global brand duly strips the flag-and-eagle show from its theme park in Anaheim, Calif. — just in time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to demonstrate why borders, and patriotism, matter. The icon then hastens to punish Putin, but it can’t resist slipping in a plug for its next movie — a too-aptly named animated adventure about a sort of tween were-panda.

Two Disneys for two, colliding worlds. Disney No. 1 lives in a world adhering to the market-liberal global order that most Americans assumed we were living in until last week. Disney No. 2 is coping with the convulsions of that order as it confronts realities we all forgot.

It makes sense to mothball the flag-waving floats in the world of Disney No. 1, where patriotism is an outmoded distraction from the really important form of global conquest: mass marketing. Why would anyone waste money and lives seizing territory that will cost more to hold than it could possibly yield (well, unless it happens to be sitting atop a gusher of oil)? And if invasions are obsolete in this world, why include “a closing stars-and-stripes float of the United States flag, followed by a larger-than-life eagle” that might alienate some international visitors? At best, such patriotism is “stale”; at worst, it might whip up nationalist aggression that could threaten the market liberal order.

Much better to erase it in favor of your own intellectual property — which, for maximum reach, should belong to no country but Disneyland. From the viewpoint of a global corporation, the ideal product evinces no culturally specific values or language, except as a kind of costume drawn over the “universal” values of the global professional class.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a company wanting to sell to as many people as possible. Whatever its flaws or mistakes, the market-liberal system is still more successful, and more conducive to human flourishing, than any of its rivals. But its most glaring flaw is its inability to understand the limits of an order built around market exchange — or, indeed, to understand that it is an order, in competition with other systems that will seek to undermine it, and which then must be vigorously opposed. Including, sometimes, by force.

Ironically, the more successful that market liberalism becomes, the harder it is for those inside to understand its limits. The generations raised on Disney villains stopped believing that villains could really exist outside of cartoons. Witness the experts who refused to believe that Putin was serious about invading Ukraine, because doing so made no sense within an international order that prizes trade over territory.

Or perhaps witness the way a globalizing, awokening Hollywood jettisoned the over-the-top American patriotism of movies such as “Red Dawn” or “Top Gun” — only to find itself blackballing Richard Gere, erasing Taiwan and rejiggering movie bad guys at the behest of an unapologetically chauvinist Chinese government that herds ethnic minorities into concentration camps. Market liberalism became so convinced of its own universal appeal that it could muster no answer to illiberalism except useless squawking or quiet appeasement.

That inability to mount a coherent resistance is one reason we ended up back in the world of Disney No. 2, which is to say the real world, where Vladimir Putin wants to reassemble the old Russian empire whatever it costs him in blood and treasure. And so market liberalism has belatedly stirred to defend itself. In the past week, international sanctions have crashed the ruble, crippled Russian supply chains, and severed many of the country’s ties to the international banking system. Also, we’ve made sure that Russian troops home on leave will not be able to ease the hours with a new Disney film.