So why haven’t all federal workers returned to the office? A logical next step, it would usher in a much needed revival of downtown D.C. The nation’s capital remains largely a ghost town, especially in the central areas that are dominated by federal workers and white-collar professions such as law, consulting and media. Many jobs at restaurants and hotels downtown have still not returned. D.C.'s unemployment remains near 6 percent, and the leisure and hospitality sector is down more than 23,000 jobs. Metro ridership continues at anemic levels. On a peak day in late February, it was just 170,000, which is a tiny fraction of the 626,000 who rode Metro on an average day in 2019. Metro is facing severe budget shortfalls and desperately needs more riders to return to maintain service.

Mr. Biden spelled it out in his State of the Union address: “It’s time for America to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again,” he said. “We’re doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”

Now he needs to back that up with action. About half of the 2.1 million civilian federal workers were still working remotely at the start of the year and some do not yet have clear plans for an in-person return.

Returning to the office doesn’t have to mean five days a week. The Post is among many companies implementing a “hybrid” work structure this month with several days in the office and several days at home. Some businesses are incentivizing workers to return by offering perks including meals, prizes or permanent offices or desk space to those that come in at least a certain amount of time a week. Workers want flexibility and many federal employees can likely still work some days from home.

But it’s important to remember that only 15 percent of U.S. workers still had the privilege of working from home in January, when omicron was at its worst. The vast majority of Americans have had to keep commuting to their jobs in hospitals, grocery stores, warehouses, public safety and more. There is a big divide in American society between who can work from home and who can’t right now.