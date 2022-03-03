As I watched in awe this amazing display of unabashed patriotism, the likes of which I had never seen in an American sports bar, it occurred to me that people who love their country so much deserve to always keep it as a thriving and independent nation. This memory makes current events in Ukraine particularly heartbreaking, but it also provides reassurance that Ukrainian resistance to Vladimir Putin’s aggression will never cease and that ultimately an independent and democratic Ukraine will be restored. U.S. and allied support for the Ukrainian people should be similarly ceaseless.

Michael Stafford, Burke

The writer is a former nuclear arms-control negotiator for the State Department.

Having been born in Budapest in 1945 — and having escaped to Austria 11 years later when the Russians invaded my country in 1956 — I have a pretty good idea what the brave Ukrainians are going through right now. Since that time, I have watched in amazement as Russia has done whatever it has wanted without consequences. In 1968, the Soviet Union crushed the uprising in Czechoslovakia. In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia. In 2014, it annexed Crimea. And now, in 2022, Russia has invaded Ukraine.

During all these aggressions, all without cause, one thing that stands out is how there was never any substantive support for the underdog from the West. None. Just some harsh words. The reason? The West was always worried as to how Russia would respond. Well, folks, what will it take to finally say to Russia, “Enough”? Will I live to see the day when it finally happens? I do hope so.

Robert Solymossy, Arlington

Think how rare it is that we already know in March who Time magazine will name Person of the Year. Stay strong, Volodymyr Zelensky.