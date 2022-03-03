“There is no question over whether the city will give up,” Mayor Igor Terekhov said. “We will not give up.”

Terekhov is responsible for the well-being of Kharkiv’s 1.5 million residents during the city’s greatest crisis, a scenario he could not have predicted when he won the election last November, after serving as acting mayor for about a year following the covid-related death of his predecessor. In less than two weeks, this thriving metropolis has become a dystopian war zone. And over the past four days, the Russian military has unleashed aircraft, artillery and missile attacks on Kharkiv’s residential districts and civilian infrastructure, wantonly escalating a campaign of random death and destruction.

“They are destroying entire districts, where lots of people live. They just want to destroy and demolish the city,” he said. “This is a pure example of a genocide, the genocide of the Ukrainian nation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday called the Russian attacks on civilians in Kharkiv a “war crime” and “state terrorism.” On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court said it would “immediately proceed” to begin an investigation into Russian military war crimes in Ukraine after 39 countries petitioned it to do so. There are credible reports of cluster bombs being used in civilian areas.

No matter what you call it, Putin’s cruel motive is clear — to break the will of the people and destroy the city’s ability to function. Terekhov told me the Russian military has deliberately targeted Kharkiv’s electricity infrastructure, heating lines and police stations. They want the streets of Kharkiv to be unpatrolled and covered by darkness, punctured only by the fireballs of explosions.

“If you are talking about war crimes, there is no doubt,” he told me, noting that there is no military justification for attacking schools, kindergartens and hospitals. Moscow’s claim that it targets only military infrastructure is a flat lie, he said.

The Russians are also destroying government buildings to starve the already scared and hungry citizens of Kharkiv of public services, Terekhov told me. Russian missiles and bombs have destroyed City Hall, the regional government administration office, and even the concert hall and opera house in Kharkiv’s Freedom Square.

The government-in-hiding has been able to keep services such as electricity, water, heat, garbage removal and law enforcement going, Terekhov said, but who knows for how much longer. He said the city is in desperate need of humanitarian goods including food, medicine and first-aid equipment for first responders.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is encircling Kharkiv with hundreds of tanks, armored personnel carriers, heavy artillery, rocket launcher systems and other weaponry, arrayed around Kharkiv’s perimeter, Terekhov said. They are slowly but surely trying to squeeze and suffocate the city like a boa constrictor.

To combat that threat, Terekhov said the Ukrainian army needs advanced systems that can contend with high-powered Russian weapons, including Stinger antiaircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems and armed drones. He supports the Zelensky government’s calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but his job is to keep the city functioning, not to worry about international diplomacy.

Women and children are being hidden in schools, bomb shelters, metro stations, basements, anywhere they might be safer from the bombs, rockets, shells and missiles pouring down on the city indiscriminately. Armed citizens are helping the Ukrainian army forces patrol the streets and fight.

It’s an ominous scene, but the mayor is projecting confidence and courage. He won’t entertain the idea Kharkiv might fall into Russian hands, as did the southern city of Kherson this week. After the Russian military drove out the Ukrainian army and took control of administrative buildings in Kherson, there were reports of Russian troops looting and an ever deepening humanitarian crisis.

“The Ukrainian army will fight to the end. They are our heroes. They are fighting with their own weapons on their own land. They will not give up,” Terekhov told me.

The United States and its European partners are debating sanctions and issuing diplomatic condemnation of Putin. But all that will matter little if Kharkiv falls. The international community must not allow these 1.5 million innocent people to suffer under Russia’s military occupation for who knows how long. We must hear their cries for help and answer the call.