Are the reporters and commentators cited by Mr. Hellyer really being racist when they admit to an especially emotional connection to “European people with blue eyes and blond hair,” or are they just responding viscerally (and honestly) to the destruction of people who look a little too much like their own children? To deny them this response is to deny them their humanity.
In looking for racism everywhere, scholars such as Mr. Hellyer go too far when they look for it, and find it, in one of mankind’s most precious commodities — compassion.
Donald F. Sellitti, Montgomery Village