The games are slower than molasses. Going to a game costs as much as a night out at a good restaurant. The beers make restaurant alcohol look like a bargain.

If I want to watch a game, I must have cable TV. There is simply no way to watch MLB without cable or a third-party streaming service. MLB’s app blocks any team that is even somewhat local.

So what is different from the last protracted work stoppage? There is no Cal Ripken Jr. chasing a seemingly unbreakable record. The younger generation has no interest in baseball. They want to watch basketball, football and soccer, or play video games. More and more people are cutting the cord and ditching cable TV. Where will your next generation of revenue come from?

Go ahead, alienate your base of fans, take them for granted. In the long haul, your grievances will matter less as you wonder, “Where did all the stupid fans go?” We went to sports and events that truly appreciate us and don’t take us for granted.