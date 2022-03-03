I’m referring to the Great Medicaid Purge, which could come as soon as this summer.

In “normal,” non-pandemic years, lots of people churn in and out of public health coverage. That could be because of changes to their income, age or disability status.

People also lose coverage, however, because constantly proving and reproving eligibility is onerous — especially if you’re poor, not particularly adept at navigating red tape or don’t have stable housing.

In many states, not responding to an official letter that, say, got mailed to the wrong address can cause an otherwise-eligible family to get booted off the Medicaid rolls.

Losing insurance is painful even during normal times. But losing it during a public health crisis is undoubtedly worse. And so, after ignoring the problem of administrative churn for decades, Congress finally did something about it when covid hit.

In March 2020, lawmakers moved to keep as many people insured as possible, at least temporarily. They increased the federal funding match for Medicaid spending and required states that received this money to guarantee “continuous coverage” for Medicaid enrollees. In other words, states had to promise not to kick people off their coverage for a little while.

The plan worked — astoundingly well.

Between February 2020 and last fall, enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) increased by about 13.6 million people, or 19 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Today, half of the nation’s children are covered by Medicaid or CHIP, a record high, says Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute Center for Children and Families.

These increases are partly due to lost income, making people newly eligible for Medicaid and partly due to those temporary disenrollment freezes.

But this freeze and extra funding are linked to the duration of the covid-related “public health emergency.” The administration decides how long this “emergency” is in place. It recently announced that the designation would continue at least through mid-April, but beyond that things are uncertain. Other administration communications suggest the emergency measures could end as soon as this summer.

Then the question becomes: How many people get purged? And how will those purged find other affordable sources of insurance, especially when the health-related measures proposed in Democrats’ Build Back Better package appear to be dead?

The early tallies of likely Medicaid coverage losses are staggering. In Utah, roughly 120,000 people, half of them children, might get dumped from the rolls — largely because of incomplete renewal documents and poor record-keeping. One of Utah’s major Medicaid managed-care plans recently told state officials that it can’t reach 40 percent of its members because it doesn’t have correct addresses or phone numbers.

Numbers are even higher in other states. Arizona recently said that 500,000 people are at risk of losing Medicaid for similar reasons. There are another 500,000 in Colorado. And 500,000 more in Pennsylvania.

A recent report from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute Center for Children and Families estimates that at least 6.7 million children alone are likely to lose Medicaid coverage nationwide and are “at considerable risk for becoming uninsured for some period of time.”

For context, in 2019 — the last pre-pandemic year — 4.4 million children total were uninsured.

Some of these children would be eligible to enroll in other insurance plans — such as through CHIP, their parents’ employers or the individual marketplace — but many are likely to lose coverage in the transition. Switching from one plan to another is not exactly seamless. Other children might remain eligible for Medicaid but lose their insurance anyway because of those burdensome procedural issues. Children in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada and Texas are at particular risk of becoming newly uninsured, the Georgetown researchers found, because of how public insurance programs work in those states (more frequent reverification paperwork, for example).

While some states are anticipating these problems, and trying to warn families that they might soon lose coverage, many public health departments are short-staffed and out of practice at this sort of outreach.

States could incorporate their experiences of the past two years and slash some red tape or loosen eligibility requirements to make it easier for families to retain coverage. Some might not be terribly motivated to do this, however, whether for ideological reasons or budgetary pressures. Some conservative groups are already pressuring governors to start the purge process.