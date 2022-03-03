A first signal that Putin may be revising his timetable came Thursday, with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreeing on “humanitarian corridors” to allow the evacuation of civilians from threatened cities. This pause may just be a prelude to a renewed Russian onslaught, but it shows that Russian hopes of a quick, easy victory were misplaced. One week into the war, Ukraine has the moral and psychological edge.

“The Ukrainian military is fighting with extraordinary courage and skill against Russian forces that outnumber and outgun them,” Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told me and two other journalists traveling with him Thursday.

Seeing this war through the eyes of Milley and the NATO commanders he’s visiting offers an education in the military history that is being written on the Ukrainian battlefield. As in so many past wars, the invaders miscalculated. The Russians possess superiority in numbers and firepower. But the Ukrainians, so far, have been able to offset that mismatch through courage, charismatic leadership, good intelligence and strong alliances.

“They are performing better and putting up more resistance than most experts expected, and surely more than the Russians expected,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told us in a conversation at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, where he met with Milley. Underestimating NATO’s unity in this crisis has been one of Putin’s biggest mistakes.

Putin thought he could win a quick victory through what one defense official at U.S. European Command here in Stuttgart described as “the Russian way of war.” Historically, that has featured massive firepower, with artillery and air support shattering the morale of weaker adversaries and allowing Russian forces to advance quickly.

Putin likely expected that he could break Ukraine’s will in a week. Given Russia’s overwhelming numerical advantage, Russian commanders probably thought their forces could isolate Kyiv in a day and capture it in three; they likely believed Kharkiv in the east and Kherson in the south might fall in a day — opening the way for a decisive Russian pincer move to trap the big Ukrainian forces in the southeast. But it hasn’t happened that way.

Putin encountered what military historian Carl von Clausewitz described as the “friction” of battle. “Activity in war is movement in a resistant medium,” he wrote in 1832. “Just as a man in water is unable to perform with ease and regularity the most natural and simplest movement, that of walking, so in war, with ordinary powers, one cannot keep even the line of mediocrity.”

NATO officials believe that Russia has suffered not simply because of plucky Ukrainian resistance but as a result of its own poor execution. Russian forces had the advantage of firepower, but they didn’t use it decisively. A convoy to Kyiv stalled on a big highway rather than dispersing. Russia’s air superiority was stymied by Ukrainian air defense. One of Russia’s most famous tank units, attacking from the east, ran out of gas.

Putin denied Thursday that his invasion has encountered any setbacks. "I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly according to the schedule,” he claimed, unconvincingly, in a televised speech.

The war is just a week old, and military history teaches that a larger army can overcome initial reversals. Temporary cease-fires, like the one announced Thursday, are often just a prelude to even bloodier fighting — especially if they allow attackers to refocus and break the momentum of resistance.

Rick Atkinson, in his three-volume history of World War II in Europe, notes that American troops often found themselves bogged down after audacious attacks. U.S. soldiers were savaged in the battle of Kasserine Pass in Tunisia in February 1943. American forces stumbled again in the long, bloody push north in Italy from 1943 to 1945. The triumphant D-Day assault in June 1944 slowed, and it took the Allies until August to reach Paris. An attempt to jump quickly across the Rhine in September 1944, immortalized in the movie “A Bridge Too Far,” also failed.

But American numbers and firepower eventually prevailed. And many analysts expect a similar pattern as the Ukraine war grinds on. French President Emmanuel Macron warned Thursday after a phone conversation with Putin that he fears “the worst is yet to come” and that Putin wants control of all of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s secret weapon in this first week has been the startling resolve of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The former comedian makes an unlikely Winston Churchill, but he has inspired Ukrainians in his defiance of Russian might, and his willingness to die in defense of his country.