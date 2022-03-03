The definitions of his crimes (seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding) are precisely the ones that may best fit Trump’s behavior both before and on Jan. 6.

Also on Wednesday, the House Select Committee filed a brief in a court case disputing the attorney-client privilege raised in response to a subpoena by John Eastman, the lawyer who authored the infamous memo explaining how Trump could ignore the electoral count in President Biden’s favor. In a written statement the committee revealed, “The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr. Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power.”

In a filing in U.S. District Court in California seeking to enforce the subpoena, the committee states:

The evidence detailed above provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The elements of the offense under 1512(c)(2) are: (1) the defendant obstructed, influenced or impeded, or attempted to obstruct, influence or impede, (2) an official proceeding of the United States, and (3) that the defendant did so corruptly. . . . The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.

Attached excerpts from interviews with witnesses before the committee set forth in granular detail conversations with Trump in which lawyers repeatedly told him that there was no evidence of fraud but he wanted to press ahead regardless.

Likewise, James’s plea bargain affirms that these crimes — seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding — apply to the events of Jan. 6. Now the question turns to who else was involved in the conspiracy and who else directly or indirectly participated in obstruction.

A conspiracy to impede the transfer of power could include, for example, promulgating the big lie, strong-arming Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” just enough votes to flip the state, pressuring Michigan election officials not to certify the vote for Biden, organizing fake electors, cajoling Vice President Mike Pence to disregard the electoral count, badgering the Justice Department to declare the election “corrupt,” working with congressmen to raise baseless objections to the electoral votes — and, ultimately, exhorting a mob to march on the Capitol when Congress was tabulating the electoral votes. Critical to that conspiracy was obstructing the congressional proceedings that officially would have announced Biden’s victory.

The committee and the Justice Department are essentially working from both ends of possible conspiracy and obstruction charges. The Justice Department is working from the bottom up, as it would in an investigation of organized crime. Here the innocuous announcement that James “has agreed to cooperate” should serve as a flashing red light to Trump and his cronies, especially those aides who allegedly staked out a “command center” at the Willard hotel on Jan. 6. Knitting together the leaders of the mob on the Mall with the Trump cohorts involved in a “corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power,” as the Jan. 6 committee put it, will be critical to tying Trump to the violent insurrection.

In a speech a year after the attack on the Capitol, Garland tried to assure the public that the Justice Department was neither dragging its feet nor ruling out prosecution of Trump. “In complex cases, initial charges are often less severe than later charged offenses. This is purposeful, as investigators methodically collect and sift through more evidence,” he said. “The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last. The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.” He added, “We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”