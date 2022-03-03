Mr. Putin’s bombs, missiles and rockets have repeatedly struck residential areas of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, as everyone has been able to witness on amateur videos far too numerous to dismiss as propaganda — though the Kremlin, of course, is trying. A monitoring mission from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 227 civilians killed, including 15 under the age of 18, and 525 injured, as of midnight March 1. This figure undoubtedly represents an underestimate. But to the extent civilian deaths and injuries havebeen limited, it might be only because many Ukrainians have been taking cover in basements and subway tunnels, hardly a sustainable solution.

At least 1 million have fled the country, according to the United Nations, which sees a likely total of 4 million — nearly one-tenth of Ukraine’s prewar population. This of course does not include those displaced within the country. Nor does it take account of the looming humanitarian crisis as food, medicine and fuel begin to run out in encircled cities such as Mariupol, whose mayor has already announced that Russian forces have cut off electricity and water. In talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reportedly reached tentative agreement on creating “humanitarian corridors” for civilians in such cities. But the Putin regime has a long record of making and then breaking such war-zone deals.

Cold statistics cannot express the pain and grief of millions of flesh-and-blood human beings. Oblivious to that, Mr. Putin emerged on Russian television Thursday, speaking of a “special operation” that is “going according to plan.” This was patently untrue, given the evident failure of Russia’s initial airborne attacks on Kyiv and other setbacks inflicted by Ukrainian resistance. The kernel of truth is that — as he apparently indicated in a phone call to President Emmanuel Macron of France — his plan is to conquer Ukraine, period.

Mr. Macron finished the call convinced “the worst is yet to come.” He might be right: Having failed in his initial deployments, which appear to have been premised on the false belief Ukrainians would either not resist, or even welcome, his troops, Mr. Putin seems to be escalating destructive violence to break Ukraine’s will. Past Putin-led Russian assaults, which reduced to rubble the Chechen city of Grozny in 1999 and the Syrian city of Aleppo in 2015, suggest how far he will follow this logic. On Russian television, Mr. Putin asserted that “nationalist and neo-Nazi formations … are using civilians as human shields” — possibly granting himself a license to order even more indiscriminate fire as his troops advance.