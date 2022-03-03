But not all of them. Some, in fact, are going right for the racist appeal to drum up opposition to Jackson. You will not be surprised that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is leading the charge. Here’s what he said on his program Wednesday night:

So is Kentaji Brown Jackson, a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of the top legal minds in the entire country? We certainly hope so, it’s Biden’s right, appointing her is his one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. Wonder how she did on the LSATs, why won’t he tell us that?

We start with the unadorned racism of joking about Jackson’s name — she really isn’t like us, is she? — and then we move to the demand for documented proof that Jackson, whose qualifications are unquestionably stellar, is smart enough to be a Supreme Court justice.

To be honest, I’m surprised it took Carlson this long.

Needless to say, neither he nor anyone else on the right demanded to see Brett M. Kavanaugh’s LSAT scores, or Amy Coney Barrett’s, or Neil M. Gorsuch’s. That those justices were perfectly smart was the default assumption, something that wasn’t even worth wondering about. Why, just look at them!

This is something almost every person of color in politics faces sooner or later, no matter how brilliant and accomplished they are. Conservatives will claim that they’re unqualified and dumb, and that their markers of success, such as being editor of the Harvard Law Review (which Jackson was) or clerking on the Supreme Court (which Jackson did) are in fact not markers of success at all. Instead they’re proof of special and undeserved treatment due to race.

Take Barack Obama. Whether you agreed with his politics or not, there was no doubt that he spent his entire life knocking people’s socks off with his fertile mind, uncommon eloquence and striking charisma.

The same happened to Sonia Sotomayor when she was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2009, and conservatives fanned out to claim Sotomayor wasn’t smart enough. “I’m not really certain how intellectually strong she would be,” said Karl Rove, while Fred Barnes called her “not the smartest.” One National Review writer called her “dumb and obnoxious,” leading another to respond, “Sotomayor may indeed be dumb and obnoxious; but she’s also female and Hispanic, and those are the things that count nowadays.”

As often happens, Fox News dispenses a distilled, unsubtle version of a broader narrative that Republicans understand and reinforce. It says that White people, and especially White men, are the true oppressed minority in the United States today, unable to get ahead despite their obvious “merit” and constantly leapfrogged by undeserving Blacks and other minorities. If you are a Fox News viewer or consumer of other conservative media, you hear some version of this story day after day.

Republican politicians are keenly aware of that story, because they monitor conservative media to understand what their constituents are hearing. And when an individual Black person is elevated to something such as the Supreme Court, it is as inevitable as the rising of the sun that she will be attacked as dumb and unqualified.

My guess is that the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee — a group of smarmy, self-satisfied preeners that includes at least four future presidential candidates — might tread a bit carefully on this ground when they question Jackson during her confirmation hearings. They won’t spit out unadorned racism — that’s Tucker’s job. Instead, they’ll try to show that Jackson isn’t smart enough, perhaps by quizzing her on obscure cases and legal theories in an attempt to trip her up.

I doubt it will work. From everything we’ve heard about Jackson, not only is she incredibly smart, she’ll also be extraordinarily well prepared (as law professor Leah Litman says, Jackson brings “strong Hermione Granger vibes”). She is also unlikely to say “I like beer!” or do anything else to embarrass herself, even as the Republicans on the committee try desperately to embarrass her.