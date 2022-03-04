Even in college, I continued to hide. I got married later and did not finally come out fully until I was 41. By then, much of the developmental lag (i.e., not having developmentally appropriate experiences, such as dating, until much later) had occurred. I am still feeling the effects of those missed years.
I would add one more factor that the author missed: Many gay boys go to college to escape their families, hometowns and churches in order to become the men they really are, able to express their full identity and personality. At 41, I fled to D.C. and graduate school, where I could finally come out. Luckily, I still have wonderful relationships with my family (my mother, son and ex-wife), something that millions of gay men have to forgo if they choose to come out.
Charles H. Jones, Washington