Mr. Youngkin’s statewide mask-optional policy, rationalized as a victory for “parental choice,” is a one-size-fits-all approach that flies in the face of public health advice. It may prolong the anguish of communities where the coronavirus is still on a rampage. It needlessly puts Virginians at risk.

A glance at a pandemic map is enough to understand the folly of Mr. Youngkin’s approach. It shows an enormous variation by county and region. Some school systems, including the populous ones in Northern Virginia, are in communities where the pandemic has faded fast. The incidence of new cases per 100,000 residents is relatively low, and hospitalizations relatively few. In other jurisdictions, particularly in the western and mostly rural part of the state, the rate of transmission and hospitalization is significantly higher.

Mr. Youngkin, a Republican who took office in January, was evidently eager to score a quick political victory, particularly one that would please his base. He did so with the help of GOP lawmakers in Richmond — with an important assist from three Democratic state senators.

A number of lawmakers who sided with Mr. Youngkin said governors should not be empowered to impose mask mandates. But by empowering Mr. Youngkin to forbid such mandates, even in localities where covid-19’s grip remains strong, they elevated their meager public health expertise, and that of the governor, above that of actual experts. That is precisely the impulse that has contributed to the United States’ dubious distinction of having the highest rate of coronavirus deaths among major Western democracies.

For years, Republicans have prided themselves, and lectured others, about the primacy of local control. Yet in prohibiting counties and cities from enforcing mask mandates regardless of community conditions, Mr. Youngkin has neutered local authority.

He did so, ostensibly, in the name of parental choice. Yet parents do not get to decide whether their children can legally go to school without a host of vaccines, or sit unbelted in a moving vehicle. Parents cannot determine that their children are safe to drive a car on the highway at age 12, or carry a concealed weapon at age 14. Parental choice is a facile argument in the context of public health and safety.