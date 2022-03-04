Mr. Balz’s analysis of the report presented the economically determinist side of Democratic campaign tactics generously through Stanley B. Greenberg’s study this past month of how the working-class-voter base has been swinging. Rather than addressing economic factors too heavily, Democrats aren’t doing it enough, or at least with enough focus. The Democrats were silent on the economic issues of most of Virginia’s White population in 2021, pushing an environmentally driven Clean Economy Act without broadcasting any sort of plan for the millions of workers in condemned energy industries, and the gubernatorial election went to the Republican Party.

Mr. Galston and Ms. Kamarck claim that “economic circumstances do not determine views on guns, abortion, or religion.” Alignment on all three of these topics correlates with levels of education, a common proxy for economic status. The report’s authors overlook that relation. And even if they were entirely unlinked, what are Democrats supposed to do? Yield on all of those grounds for the vote?

Simba Srivastava, Vienna

Dan Balz provided great context on the Democratic Party in his explanation of how the ideas brought up in “Politics of Evasion” by William A. Galston and Elaine Kamarck are afflicting the party. Yet I believe one of the most important points was not emphasized enough: that Americans vote with their hearts, not after hours of deliberation.

This causes economic appeal to bow in face of cultural appeal. While economics requires extensive knowledge and thought to analyze, appealing to American culture is very effective. Combining this with the vocal further-left wing of the Democratic Party is alienating many moderates and causing them to at least consider voting Republican.

This minority is advocating change that, as Mr. Galston and Ms. Kamarck put it, goes against the common sense of most Americans (i.e., defunding the police). They want too much change, too fast. It provides easy topics for Republicans to exploit and appeal to the common sense of the people — including traditionally Democratic voters — and the effects on the Democratic Party could be devastating. If Democrats don’t address these issues, it could pave the way for a Trump-led Republican victory in 2024, with all the potential threats to democracy that follow.