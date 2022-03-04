Scholz said the government would make an immediate allocation of 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces. That is nearly twice the amount it received for the entire year of 2021. In addition, he announced that Germany will now spend “well over” the 2 percent of gross domestic product set by NATO as the spending target for its members, and will continue to do so each year. This is a big deal for a country still haunted by its 20th-century history.

Scholz also outlined plans to diversify energy imports. He wants to build special ports in Germany that will give it the capacity to accept liquefied natural gas imports directly, rather than through European partners, as well as add more facilities to store the gas. This will increase Germany’s foreign policy independence. Taken together, all these elements add up to a radical redefinition of foreign policy intent. Germany is back on the world stage — and that is making many of its politicians very uneasy.

Resistance to Scholz’s vision for a new Germany is already visible. Members of the left wing of his own Social Democratic Party (SPD) declared on Wednesday that they reject his entire program, describing it as “an unparalleled paradigm shift that we vehemently oppose.” Scholz should know better than anyone that the blind pacifism from this radical wing of his party has deep roots. In his younger years, he himself belonged to this camp, remonstrating against German collaboration with “aggressive-imperialist NATO.” Now, he is chancellor and confronted with Russian aggression on European soil. He has drawn the right conclusion from the situation and must stick to his guns, even if it means upsetting the grass-roots membership of the SPD.

The Green Party, a key coalition partner in Scholz’s government, faces an even stronger dilemma. From the moment of its birth, the party has stood for environmentalism and disarmament, deep-seated traditions that stand at odds with the leadership’s desire for a more “values-driven” foreign policy. Scholz was so concerned about the Greens’ potential opposition to his speech that he did not tip them off in advance to what was in it. The Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her colleague Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck found out with the rest of the world that Scholz planned to nearly double Germany’s defense budget. The youth organization of the Greens is particularly unhappy about this lack of consultation. They complained that the chancellor acted “without any political or public debate.” Indeed, insiders say Scholz informed only Finance Minister Christian Lindner (of the center-right Free Democrats) about his foreign policy U-turn.

Remarkably, the government has so far stubbornly resisted all pressure to back down. Scholz has not retreated from his ambitious plans to modernize Germany’s military equipment, including the possibility of replacing the country’s aging Tornado jets with American F-35 planes. That would be an important contribution to shared deterrence in Europe, since F-35s can be used to deliver American nuclear bombs.

Baerbock, the Green foreign minister, has been as hawkish as ever, even directly attacking her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the United Nations: “Mr. Lavrov, you can deceive yourself. But you won’t deceive us.” Her party colleague Habeck was the first cabinet member to visit the United States since Scholz’s declaration, and he seized the occasion to praise the revived relationship between Berlin and Washington. He had suggested as early as last May that defensive weapons should be sent to Ukraine — a proposal that earned him a strong rebuke from his party then. This week he met with an enthusiastic welcome in Washington.

No matter how loud the clamor from their grass roots might become, German leaders need to stick to Scholz’s new course without wavering. While the Green ministers clearly weren’t involved in the rearmament decision, they appear to realize they can’t have the principled foreign policy they want without the means to enforce it. Scholz has asked that the boost in defense spending be protected by anchoring it in Germany’s constitution, which will require a two-thirds majority in parliament. All three governing parties and the opposition leader will need to whip their parties to follow the line.