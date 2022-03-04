I was appalled to read that Adam Johnson, who illegally broke into the Capitol with other insurrectionists and paraded around with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, received a sentence of only 75 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. This is an insult to Ms. Pelosi (D-Calif.) and to the three police officers who died as a result of this angry mob. Many other officers were also severely beaten, and the Capitol sustained $1.5 million in damage. I think future insurrectionists, hate groups and militias will only be emboldened by judges giving a slap on the wrist to these violent criminals instead of holding them accountable for their actions.