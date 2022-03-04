It is time to see carbon fuels as not just an environmental threat but a threat to the security of all nations. Bad actors have for too long used the West’s addiction to carbon fuels as leverage against policies designed to limit the power and inclination of these regimes to create instability through war and terrorism.

It is time for an international commitment to fund a massive, cooperative program to research and develop new energy technologies that are scalable, affordable, clean, safe and easily constructed. While critics might decry the search for a “silver bullet” that would meet these criteria, it is a failure of imagination not to try. We should exhaustively investigate all possible solutions, be they advanced small modular nuclear, super-hot geothermal, improved solar, etc. We can no longer set goals and hope they will be achieved. We must act as if our existence depends on it — because it does.