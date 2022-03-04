There is little doubt that the free distribution of racist ideology motivated the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery, who were so deluded by their beliefs that their camp released the video of the murder in the expectation that it would exonerate them. The United States, created as a bastion of tolerance, is at a crossroads. We must now ask if we are expected to be tolerant of intolerance itself, even as it eats away at civil society. If one of the central tenets of our country’s origin is the self-evident truth that all are created equal, we should not shrink from prohibiting the expression of racist ideology that argues otherwise and is antithetical to that foundational principle.