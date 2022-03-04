So it’s a good time for Republicans to have a debate about whether to go after lazy people who aren’t paying enough in taxes. Not the idle rich, but people who work for a living and don’t make very much money.

That’s why Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who runs the GOP’s Senate campaign arm and may harbor presidential ambitions, released “An 11 Point Plan to Rescue America” as a blueprint for what Republicans will pursue should they win control of Congress. Though it was mostly concerned with culture-war provocation, opponents quickly noted that the document says, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

Which means that Scott is proposing to — cue sinister music — raise taxes on half of Americans. The Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, shot that down right quick.

He and Scott are now sniping at one another. Scott just penned an op-ed heroically titled “Why I’m Defying Beltway Cowardice,” writing that “everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes,” and throwing up confusing and misleading claims.

At its heart is an old Republican lie about taxes rooted in contempt for poor people. This is the latest version of Mitt Romney’s 2012 comment that 47 percent of Americans believe “they are victims” and that “government has a responsibility to care for them.”

The lie is that because around half of American workers pay no federal income tax, that means they aren’t contributing, that they’re a bunch of contemptible freeloaders who are getting over on the rest of us. Or as Scott says, they have no “skin in the game.”

Though they may not actually disagree about the substance, McConnell and Scott have different opinions about the politics of this question. McConnell thinks it’s poison to the broader electorate, just as it was for Romney; it played right into his image as a heartless plutocrat.

Scott, who happens to be the richest member of Congress, is likely thinking more about Republican voters in particular, who respond well to the idea that there’s someone out there scamming the system and they need to be brought to heel.

Scott’s point is a common one in Republican circles, but it’s built on a misconception (or a deception) about how federal taxes work. Around half of all workers do indeed not pay what we call income taxes, since they exempt those with low incomes.

Then we have what we call payroll taxes. They’re also taxes on income, but they fund the Social Security and Medicare systems. They total 15.3 percent, divided equally between employees and employers (a small surcharge is added to the Medicare tax for high earners).

But because you pay no payroll taxes on wages over $147,000, the more you make, the lower your payroll tax as a proportion of your income. The result is while wealthier people worry mostly about their income tax, for the poor and middle class, payroll taxes are more significant.

So the half of workers who pay no federal income taxes are still paying substantial federal taxes on their incomes, in the form of payroll taxes. That’s not to mention sales taxes, property taxes, and other kinds of taxes they pay. Add up all the taxes people pay and the poorest fifth pay around 20 percent of their incomes, those in the middle pay about 25 percent, and the richest fifth pay about a third of their income in taxes. The system is somewhat progressive, but not extraordinarily so.

But the idea that poor people are living high on the hog, lapping up government benefits while refusing to do an honest day’s work, is absolutely central to conservative ideology — even if smarter Republicans like McConnell know it’s often better to keep it quiet.

The politics here are complicated. On policy, GOP efforts are geared toward the interests of the wealthy and superwealthy, focused on upper-income taxes, slashing the IRS budget so the rich won’t be audited, and so on.

But increasingly, the party is becoming more spiritually identified with a group somewhat akin to what Marxists refer to as the petty bourgeoisie, the small business owners whose resentments run in multiple directions, not only toward the educated “elite” but also downward at the working class, whom they often consider lazy and unreliable.

You can view Scott’s document as a collection of these resentments — toward the media, the poor, “woke” corporations (whose taxes Scott is nonetheless keen to cut), government bureaucrats, immigrants, and anyone challenging traditional social hierarchies.