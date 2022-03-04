U.S. imports of Russian oil are not inconsiderable. The almost 700,000 barrels per day is less than 10 percent of our total oil and petroleum imports, but that still generates an important source of income for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) estimates that at current global oil prices, we send $22 million a day to Russia just for the 200,000 barrels of pure Russian crude we import. Add to that all the other various petroleum products we buy from them, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.

And right now that money is subsidizing Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which is simply inconsistent with the overall strategy of Western sanctions.

Economic sanctions ideally have two effects. First, they can force an unfriendly government to change its behavior. This rarely happens in dictatorial regimes such as Russia, where power does not flow from popular consent. This means the second effect — starving the target country of resources that it can use to fuel its military and state apparatuses — becomes paramount. Sending Russia tens of millions of dollars a day gives Putin breathing room to continue his attempted Ukrainian conquest.

Biden, already paying a political price for inflation, has to be unhappy at the prospect of further increases in domestic gasoline prices. But the stirring words in his State of the Union message this week about defending freedom will mean little if he doesn’t do everything he can to meet the more important challenge of Russian aggression against a sovereign neighbor.

Our European allies, shaken by the largest war on the continent since World War II, are moving heaven and earth to shift from accommodating Russia to confronting it. What message do we send if we won’t shut off the relatively small amount of oil we get from Russia?

The right answer is clear: Biden should forcefully explain to the American people why the modest pain that will result from an import ban is necessary. If he does, he will be talking to a receptive audience, as polls show overwhelming, bipartisan support for Ukraine. Biden can also point out that the planned release of 30 million barrels of oil from our own Strategic Petroleum Reserve will offset 150 days’ worth of Russian crude imports, which should help mitigate the expected rise in oil prices.

Biden should also level with the American people about the global price of confronting Putin. Oil prices have already risen above $110 a barrel because of the expected disruption to Russian exports. They are going to increase further whether the United States imposes an import ban or not. Embracing the ban simply means that U.S. dollars won’t fund an American adversary.

But it’s not all net downside: Increasing world oil prices also should drive increased production in the United States. American oil is more expensive to produce than it is in many other places because much of it comes from fracked wells. U.S. producers, though, respond when prices rise, and in fact are already increasing production. Biden touted his efforts to “Buy American” in his State of the Union. He can explain to Americans that, in the short term, higher prices will drive the investment needed to make it possible to eventually buy more of our oil here at home.

And this would be tougher for a Democratic president, but — ideally — Biden would then go even further and embrace more domestic production.

The United States has vast untapped oil reserves, especially those off the Alaskan coast, but Biden suspended drilling leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this past year. While his administration has continued to approve a high number of drilling permits on federal land, it’s also true that it unilaterally halted action on approving or processing new permits in February, even as it was trying to stave off Putin’s invasion. Reducing oil production at home right now will not save the climate; all it does is force us to buy the oil required to meet current needs from other, often less-democratic and stable nations.