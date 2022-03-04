A nation’s gross domestic product is the measure of the value of all its economic activities and is the accepted method for analyzing and comparing the economies of the world. And when we look at this measure of strength, we find not a Russian colossus but a nation best characterized as rather limp. Russia has an enormous area of 6.6 million square miles, a population of 145 million and a GDP of about $1.48 trillion. Impressive? Hardly. By contrast, South Korea has an area of just 38,700 square miles, a population of only about 51 million people and a whopping GDP of $1.64 trillion. Yes, you read those statistics correctly. South Korea’s GDP generally is ranked 10th-largest in the world, while Russia’s is 11th.

In short, Russia is a nation with feet of clay. Decide for yourself whether strong sanctions can strangle Russian aggression.

Judson B. Fisher, Haymarket

I’ve heard Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) cynically claim that President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. I am aware of absolutely no evidence that supports this claim. On the contrary, our involvement in Afghanistan seemed to have had no deterrent effect on Mr. Putin’s decisions to attack Georgia in 2008 or to invade Ukraine in 2014.

I would submit that our exit from Afghanistan has actually improved our posture to deal with the current crisis. First, we are no longer squandering military and financial resources on that interminable war. Second, were we still enmeshed in Afghanistan, Mr. Putin could have used it as a lever against the United States by aiding the Taliban in its insurgency against us and the Afghan government, increasing our pain. Because Mr. Biden succeeded in finally extracting us from the Afghanistan quagmire, something three other U.S. presidents failed to accomplish, Mr. Putin does not have that lever to use against us. Republican lawmakers should consider acting like Americans in the face of threats to democracy at home and abroad, rather than as politicians trying to score cheap political points.