Postal reform is critical. Seniors, rural America and small-town USA depend on the U.S. Postal Service for critical mail service where alternatives are not realistic and/or economical. However, shifting the health-care costs to Medicare is a recipe for disaster, pushing Medicare closer to bankruptcy.

The Post’s Feb. 18 editorial “A stamp of approval” suggested that shifting the cost of USPS retirees to Medicare ignores the underlying problem. Rather than addressing real reforms to guarantee the viability of the USPS, politicians have proposed a shell game that puts seniors at risk while ignoring the underlying problems that need to be addressed.

We need fiscally responsible solutions that don’t burden seniors and taxpayers for poor management and planning. This shell game of transferring health-care costs to Medicare is little more than a scam. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has offered an amendment to force real reform by stopping this accounting gimmick. A good first step. Congress should strive to find bipartisan solutions that tackle the systemic financial woes of the United States Postal Service — not bipartisan accounting gimmicks that will accelerate the stress on Medicare, an already fragile system.

Saul Anuzis, Washington

The writer is president of the 60 Plus Association, a conservative nonprofit that advocates on issues for seniors.