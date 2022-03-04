We need fiscally responsible solutions that don’t burden seniors and taxpayers for poor management and planning. This shell game of transferring health-care costs to Medicare is little more than a scam. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has offered an amendment to force real reform by stopping this accounting gimmick. A good first step. Congress should strive to find bipartisan solutions that tackle the systemic financial woes of the United States Postal Service — not bipartisan accounting gimmicks that will accelerate the stress on Medicare, an already fragile system.