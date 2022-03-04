First up is Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who issued a news release Saturday calling for “decisive action in support of Ukraine.” Fair enough. And it’s apparently such a good idea that Sen. Mark R. Warner (D), who might have to contend with Youngkin in some future Senate contest, agreed actions were required.

What kind of actions? Making sure Russia wasn’t making money off Virginia taxpayers and a more intriguing call for the “Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds to divest in a prudent and orderly fashion any and all holdings of the Russian Ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies.”

About those investments:

The VRS’ chief investment officer, Ron Schmitz, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Andrew Cain and Michael Martz there was just “a little tiny bit” of the system’s $107 billion invested in Russian assets. But then he said: “’It would be a terrible time to sell right now,’ said Schmitz, who estimated that the Russian stock market had lost 30% to 40% of its value.”

It’s probably worth substantially less today — if it’s worth anything at all.

But what about the theater? The investment and contracting bit is theatrical. The sums involved, we are told, are small, so the effect of any Virginia divestment would be largely symbolic.

For real theater we must turn to Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores, which faced a bipartisan bandwagon of pols urging the liquor authority to purge its shelves of Russian spirits. Former governor Jim Gilmore, never one to shy away from hyperbole, said: “Virginia should not be making money on the deaths of Ukrainian patriots. Using Russian vodka in your martini is like pouring Ukrainian blood in your cocktail. Virginians should not be drinking with war criminals.”

Now that’s theater. The ABC stores are removing the Russian hooch (which Virginia taxpayers have already bought and paid for) from shelves. And storing it in the back. How much inventory are we talking about? Around $77,000.

More symbolism — but with the possibility of actually making a difference — comes in the long-running lawsuit my friend and former fellow columnist Paul Goldman has pending in federal court over Virginia’s redistricting mess.

Remember that case? It began last summer, when Goldman sued the state over the constitutionality of the 2021 General Assembly elections. Goldman alleged they were illegal, because they were in districts drawn based on 2010 Census data, not 2020 figures. Then-Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) fought the lawsuit tooth and nail, dithering and delaying so much the U.S. District Court Judge Michael Novak said Herring could end the lawsuit and clear up the legal issues if Herring would just do his job.

The case is still pending under current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R). One big difference — besides Herring’s defeat in November? A number of good-government groups have come out in support of Goldman’s lawsuit.

Their silence during the previous months — including those when Democrats still controlled Capitol Square — is open to interpretation and their willingness to file briefs in support of Goldman’s suit is unclear.

For now, these statements are a kind of theatrical symbolism. Supporting the lawsuit in this way costs little to nothing. But, unlike a purely theatrical call for hiding Russian booze, or the more restrained request to divest Russian holdings from the state pension fund, these statements could be truly significant.