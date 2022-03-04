CRT opponents fear the theory has infiltrated public schools, creating divisive discussions. Some argue the real fear is of historically accurate education that challenges current societal views. The CRT debate threatens the ability to teach critical thinking skills. It does not matter what we believe, but a student’s ability to analyze facts is essential to the educational process. We cannot limit access to facts or hinder the critical thinking process. Period.

The commonwealth is no stranger to controversy surrounding education. The state of Virginia responded to the Brown v. Board of Education decision with the “massive resistance,” designed to maintain segregation in schools. In Virginia, it took more than a decade to achieve desegregation and to remove the impact of slave-era state laws and public intimidation. The negative impact of separate but equal was maintained through state-endorsed efforts.

Waging war on CRT is waging war on critical thinking. The efforts are focused on preventing concepts that they claim will distract and, subsequently, diminish high academic standards. Lawmakers claim to battle violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, thus preventing any curriculum that declares “one race, ethnicity, sex, or faith as being inherently superior” to another. Such allegations have come forward without any real evidence that CRT is taught in public schools. In fact, our current curriculum overwhelmingly disregards the contributions of underrepresented communities. In a curriculum that ignores such contributions, why are lawmakers suddenly concerned about “inherently divisive” teachings, when the curriculum is already inaccurate? The real problem arises with the regulation of relevant information, which, in turn, limits the critical thinking process.

There are a few other problems with this alleged war on how we teach in public schools. Exactly how does a state lawmaker determine which topics are inherently divisive without policing thought in our classrooms? Who will monitor the discussion when students question the origins of slavery and the inherent oppression emanating from the institution? How can students discuss the lack of access to higher education for women or the treatment of Native Americans? Or the fight to obtain the right to vote for women and people of color? Will our school systems be flooded with litigation that attempts to oversee the nuances of educational discussions? Will the Socratic method be precluded because teachers fear prohibited questions? Will our students be discouraged from asking questions or will such legislation serve as a warning that only the status quo is truly protected? The anti-CRT efforts threaten to have a chilling effect on the educational process.

The history of our democracy and education suggests that the proposed anti-CRT efforts set out to prevent students from asking uncomfortable questions in public school. Further, it promotes rote learning. Perhaps it is irrelevant that the Daughters of the Confederacy set out to preserve the honor of the Confederacy and, in doing so, wrote public school textbooks to achieve their goal? That discussion could be divisive. Will students and staff who highlight such institutional disparities be disciplined for raising a potentially banned concept? The question that lawmakers must consider is at what point should critical thought take precedent over inaccurate representation in our curriculum?

CRT has been a convenient boogeyman in the political arena, but we cannot allow such rhetoric to prevent free thought, analysis or the development of critical thinking skills. As a proponent of fully teaching history that acknowledges the many hands that have built this nation, I have not seen a nefarious plan to harm the reputations of any of our residents.

The very essence of education requires free discussion. It requires our willingness to explore, research, discover, discuss and challenge current thought. It also allows us to disagree. We know that enslaved people were not allowed to learn to read, that women were prohibited from certain professions, and many people of color and those from the working class experienced greater difficulty in their quest to learn. Are state lawmakers telling us that these past practices had no effect on today’s culture? It is my personal belief that lawmakers should be in the business of increasing access to information. Virginia lawmakers should not serve as a spigot to regulate our thoughts or conversation that emanates from that historical data. Any such activity is contrary to the principles of democracy.

I also believe there is a genuine fear of acknowledging the disparities in our society. But fear must not silence the calls for equity in our public schools. I urge both local and state officials to talk at a table of unity, not one of accusation and autocratic action. I pledge to meet you at that table. I have also called for greater transparency and access to our curriculum. I am not afraid of the revelations from such scrutiny. I fear the arbitrary attempts to fight a boogeyman that has not been clearly identified or investigated far more.

Our current political atmosphere is acrimonious at best. The students with whom I speak aren’t impressed. Some fear the future and express anxiety. Now, we could reassure them that the leaders of today are preparing a place for them to become their best. That place must be one where educators and community members alike can come to the table without fear of reprisal or regulation of our thoughts.