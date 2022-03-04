Who really benefits from these changes? I can tell you who doesn’t: the school administration, forced to handle the constant fallout from this mess; the faculty, who don’t know what classes they’re teaching because freshman course selection happens so late now; and TJ students, who can’t recruit freshmen for clubs and fall sports until those seasons have basically already started.
Instead, we’ve had to watch as parents and students bickered in Facebook comment sections, our PTSA tore itself apart over partisan power struggles, and our beloved school became yet another battleground in a nationwide culture war. I am in my final semester at TJ, and I wouldn’t trade my experience here for the world. It saddens me deeply that those who campaign in the name of “saving TJ” fail to realize that the greatest victim of their prolonged crusade is none other than TJ itself.
Shreyas Mayya, Lorton