Why does it matter? When the Soviet Union heaved its last breath in 1991, the vast expanse of factories, mines, refineries, natural resources and other property was privatized to establish capitalism on the ashes of socialism. A small group of fleet-footed young men acquired enormous stakes in Russia’s enterprises, thanks in part to rigged auctions under President Boris Yeltsin, and they became the first generation of Russian oligarchs. When Mr. Putin was handpicked as Yeltsin’s successor in 2000, he replaced the oligarchs with his cronies. They gradually seized the commanding heights of the economy, and now they form several powerful clans that are pillars of Mr. Putin’s authoritarian system.

They all have benefited in various ways from international financial networks, and now they must be subject to all the pressure that the West can bring to bear. Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister of Canada, declared on Friday in the Financial Times, “Russia cannot simultaneously open fire on our system, while also enjoying its fruits. You cannot bomb Kyiv in the morning and dock your yacht on the Côte d’Azur in the evening.”

A good place to start is a list compiled last year by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, led by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which named 35 business executives and top government officials, each of whom the foundation said “actively participates in the oppression and corruption” of the Putin regime. This was before the onslaught against Ukraine but is a useful guide. Some of those named by Mr. Navalny were on the sanctions list announced March 3 by the United States, including Igor Shuvalov, a former first deputy prime minister who Mr. Navalny said had “significant assets abroad” and “was instrumental in creating the system of state corruption, which has come to dominate the country’s institutions.” Also on the latest U.S. list is oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who Mr. Navalny said is “one of the key enablers and beneficiaries of the Kremlin’s kleptocracy.”