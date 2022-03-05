A federal jury last month found three former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38 — guilty of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide medical care as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Mr. Thao and Mr. Kueng were convicted on an additional charge for not intervening to stop Mr. Chauvin. All three face state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter; they have pleaded not guilty.

The case against Mr. Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd and is serving a 22-year state prison sentence while awaiting sentencing for his guilty plea to federal civil rights charges, was straightforward. Prosecutors showed how his actions — pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck and ignoring his repeated pleas for help — resulted in the death of the 46-year-old Black man. Prosecutors in the federal case, which was believed to be the first in which officers were tried for federal charges of failing to intervene, faced a stiffer challenge: proving the inaction of the three officers was willful and deliberate. Defense attorneys had argued the officers, two of whom were rookies new to the job, were just following the orders of Mr. Chauvin, the senior, veteran officer in charge whose judgment they thought could be trusted.

Prosecutors hammered home that the law requires police officers to intervene when they see a fellow officer using excessive force. They detailed the training the officers received. But, as federal prosecutor Samantha Trepel said in her opening statement, “They watched as Mr. Floyd suffered a slow and agonizing death.” When he said 25 times he could not breathe, they “didn’t lift a finger” — and that, she said, is a crime. Just as in Mr. Chauvin’s trial, perhaps the most powerful evidence was the video that captured the agonizing minutes of Floyd’s death and ignited protests around the nation over police brutality.