First, urgency. The case for shifting from fossil fuels to renewables was already strong. The need to cut dependency on Russia — which provides 40 percent of the European Union’s natural gas — only strengthens it. European Union countries are already investing heavily in renewables; the United States still has an opportunity to follow their example by approving the green energy programs in President Biden’s Build Back Better plan or, even more usefully, enacting a tax on carbon.

The fact is, however, that Russia’s invasion disrupted global peace long before the world’s most developed industrial economies had come close to transcending fossil fuels. In the United States, 79 percent of U.S. primary energy consumption in 2020 came from oil, natural gas and coal, according to the Energy Department. The comparable figure for the European Union is about 74.5 percent. This is where realism comes in: As we work toward less reliance on fossil fuels, the United States and its allies must make sure that the oil and gas we still do use comes in sufficient quantity from suppliers politically compatible with the West. The alternative would be shortages and crippling cost increases, for consumers and businesses, and that could undermine the political consensus for a strong stand against Russia. Indeed, it could directly strengthen Russia by increasing prices for its remaining oil and gas exports.

