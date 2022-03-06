My colleagues and I at the Friends Committee on National Legislation are concerned about the 3.7 million children who fell into poverty in January after the expanded child tax credit expired. President Biden can call his agenda what he likes. Or change its name each day. Just so long as he continues to push for the same outcomes he has been, and that so many in Congress and nationwide still want. We will happily take a rose by any other name.
Amelia Kegan, Washington
The writer is the domestic policy legislative director for the Friends Committee on National Legislation.