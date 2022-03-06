Mr. Putin’s war is not going well for him. For the United States, its NATO allies and all others in the world, the question now is how to make it go even worse.

It’s a doubly urgent question since Russia’s military — even if not headed for outright victory soon — might retain more than enough firepower to inflict devastation on Ukraine and its people for many more days or weeks. Something must be done to enable Ukraine to withstand the onslaught and force Russia to accept a real cease-fire — as opposed to the phony local truces, intended to allow civilians to flee, which the Russians violated over the weekend.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Biden administration has been wise to reject a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine, even though one of the people who has called for it is Ukraine’s redoubtable president, Volodymyr Zelensky. There would be no way to enforce such a measure without large-scale deployment of U.S. and other NATO aircraft, and their engagement in direct combat with Russian forces. This would dramatically escalate the war in pursuit of relatively marginal benefits: most of the damage being done to Ukraine right now is from ground-launched artillery and missiles, not from high-explosive weapons delivered by Russian aircraft. Indeed, Ukraine has already had some success shooting down helicopters and planes with its own arms, including mobile antiaircraft missiles supplied by NATO.

A better plan would be to continue that vital flow of weaponry while enabling Poland to send its available Soviet-vintage fighter aircraft to Ukraine for use by the latter country’s own pilots. The United States would have to offset Poland’s transfers to Ukraine by supplying new U.S.-made planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Sunday that the Biden administration would support this three-way exchange.