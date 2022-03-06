That’s a tough act to follow.

Certainly, no one expected her successor, Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat who was obliged to form a coalition government with the Greens and Free Democrats, to command the same sort of respect. However, if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s bravery in the face of Russia’s barbaric invasion has made him an international hero, it has also lit a fire under the mild-mannered German chancellor.

France24 reports, “Often described as predictable and ‘robotic,’ Chancellor Olaf Scholz has become emboldened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, smashing policy taboos to steer Germany into ‘a new era’ that could reshape its role on the world stage.”

Scholz stunned his country, and much of the world, with a riveting speech last Sunday, announcing, “With the invasion of Ukraine, we are in a new era.” That weekend, he swept aside decades of German aversion to hard power to announce not only a huge hike in the country’s defense spending (with an immediate infusion of 100 billion euros) but also plans to provide Ukraine with 1,000 antitank missiles and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, and to lift objections to booting Russia from the SWIFT banking network.

Scholz previously had declared that gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 would be nixed. On Sunday, he stressed the need to make “progress with the development of renewable energies,” build up new coal and gas reserves, and construct new liquid natural gas terminals to reduce Germany’s reliance on Russian energy.

If not exactly Reaganesque, Scholz was passionate in his denunciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “At the heart of the matter is the question of whether power can break the law,” Scholz said. “Whether we allow Putin to turn back the hands of time to the days of the great powers of the 19th century. Or whether we find it within ourselves to set limits on a warmonger like Putin.”

As the German news outlet Der Spiegel explained, “For decades, Germany has been extraordinarily wary of military power due to the destruction it wrought on the continent and beyond in World War II. Its entire foreign policy has long rested on the supposed healing powers of dialogue — in many cases, to a fault. ... Its lack of a clearly formulated doctrine when faced with impending or actual military violence was neatly summed up in its late-January decision to send 5,000 helmets — and nothing else — to a Ukraine surrounded by Russian forces.”

No more. Scholz declared it a “watershed moment.” In place of a meek, mild and bland bureaucrat stands a decisive, rhetorically inspiring figure.

“Now, with a single speech, Scholz has thrown that position and much of his party’s foreign policy tradition overboard,” Der Spiegel observed. “And in doing so, he has grabbed the reins of leadership in a way that a number of observers in recent weeks had feared he never would.”

Scholz on Friday spent an hour on the phone with Putin, during which he “called on the Russian leadership to immediately cease all hostilities and to allow humanitarian access to the embattled areas,” according to a German government spokesman. He also demanded that former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, a longtime Putin lackey, step down from two Russian boards that pay him handsomely. Scholz further urged Schröder’s allies to “convince him to reconsider his decisions from the past.” With its European Union partners, Germany continues to pile on sanctions against Putin and his oligarchs.

Rarely do we see such a dramatic about-face in a country’s long-established foreign policy. But Ukraine has inspired the global community and has prompted others to rethink their obligations to uphold democracy and international order.