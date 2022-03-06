The board undertook a much-needed review and implemented an overhaul of the admission process that sought to be more equitable without sacrificing academic rigor. But the reforms, which resulted in a class of 2025 that is the most diverse in recent memory — including more representation of Blacks, Hispanics and low-income students — have now been put in jeopardy by a federal-court decision that has upended the admissions process.

The 31-page ruling by Judge Claude M. Hilton, appointed by President Ronald Reagan and now on senior status, concluded the changes were an illegal act of “racial balancing.”

What is given short shrift in the judge’s ruling is that the policy, as attorneys for the school board pointed out, was blind to race, gender and national origin. It jettisoned an anachronistic entrance exam and application fees that were barriers to economically-disadvantaged students and put in place a holistic approach that emphasized student grade-point averages and advanced math requirements. Just as prestigious universities have moved away from test scores as an absolute determinant of student ability, so did the Fairfax school board seek to better define the metrics of merit.

As for the argument that Asian American students have been denied a level playing field, data compiled by the TJ Alumni Action Group, advocates for equity in the school’s admissions, showed that the percentage of Asian students admitted in the Class of 2025, measured against the number of Asian students who applied, is in line with historical trends going back at least 17 years.