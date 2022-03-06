Mr. Broome has to know that there are many White people who can feel that fear because of religion or gender, and not just from law enforcement but from neighbors and fellow citizens, and can understand. And there are many millions more who are empathetic and share the revulsion at such bigotry.
Let us know, tell us, enlist us. We can resist together and work to change minds, hearts and attitudes. We can raise and welcome new generations who have not been tainted by bigotry and hate. But if we don’t hear about it, and we don’t talk about it, we can’t make it the exception rather than the rule.
Helen Dalton, Potomac