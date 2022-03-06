The higher energy prices caused by this conflict are further proof that we need to swiftly move to a 100 percent clean economy and flee the global, violent volatility of fossil fuels. Investments in electric cars, trucks and buses, and the tax credits for clean-energy expansion — such as those touted by President Biden in his State of the Union address last week — will help accelerate the production of cheaper, cleaner energy in the United States that isn’t impacted by foreign supply chain disruptions and conflicts overseas.

Mr. Putin wants to wield oil as a weapon. It’s time to disarm him — not with more oil, but with more clean energy.

Sarah Mason, Washington

The writer is deputy executive director of Clean Energy for America.

It is no surprise that during a midterm election year, President Biden must include appealing to both sides of the party line as part of his political agenda. The solution to an inevitable spike in crude oil prices in the midst of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine should not be temporary gasoline tax cuts.

In his State of the Union address, Mr. Biden said, “We’re the only nation on Earth that has always turned every crisis we’ve faced into an opportunity.” So then, why are we not turning the current crisis into an environmental opportunity? Instead of cutting gasoline taxes, which will only increase the rate of fossil-fuel consumption throughout the country, why are we not using this as an opportunity to economically incentivize the use of renewable energy? It is the responsibility of the president to continue striving for progress, and this should not include hypocritical and counterproductive tax cuts that perpetuate climate issues.