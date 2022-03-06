No surprise, then, that the 136-page draft report released last week by Mr. Gableman was full of debunked claims of misdeeds, accompanied by Mr. Gableman’s suggestion to state lawmakers that they consider “decertifying” Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. That ridiculous suggestion, made during a state Assembly committee hearing, has no legal basis. Even Mr. Gableman conceded there would be no practical effect to such a move: Joe Biden is the president, and he can only be impeached or voted out of office.

The antics of Wisconsin’s taxpayer-funded commission would be laughable if they weren’t so damaging to democracy. The report’s baseless theories of election wrongdoing and false assertions of conspiracies seek to undermine voter confidence in elections and erode the legitimacy of those who won public office. Consider, for example, how the report framed the work of an elections-focused nonprofit, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which provided private grants to local election administrations to help them deal with the complications of running an election during a pandemic. The report referred to five large Wisconsin cities that received funding as the “Zuckerberg 5” — Facebook executive Mark Zuckerberg contributed to the nonprofit — and likened the money to a form of bribery. In fact, most of Wisconsin’s counties received money from the nonprofit, and multiple lawsuits challenging the legality of the funding have been rejected in federal and state courts.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What’s most troubling about Mr. Gabelman and his investigation is that he is far from alone. Republicans in multiple states have set up partisan reviews to re-litigate the 2020 election. The common theme running through these efforts is that they aim to amplify and reinforce Mr. Trump’s lies about the election being stolen from him. They also serve as pretense for Republicans who seek to restrict access to voting, or possibly even to overturn legitimate votes in future elections.

Some Republicans in Wisconsin made clear they wanted nothing to do with Mr. Gableman and his continuing efforts. “Handing authority to partisan politicians to determine if election fraud exists would be the end of our republic as we know it,” Jim Steineke, the Assembly’s Republican majority leader, who is not seeking reelection, wrote on Twitter. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, among the most powerful Republicans in the state, said that Mr. Gableman’s work will continue.