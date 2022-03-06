War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the very existence of the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Zelensky appealed the same day to U.S. lawmakers for help securing more Soviet-era fighter jets to keep repelling the Kremlin invasion.

The fight: As Ukraine’s war intensifies and spreads into multiple cities, the casualties are mounting — including civilians. Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. Much of the Russian onslaught has focused on Kyiv, but the eastern city of Kharkiv — with 1.5 million residents — is also crucial.

The response: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game changer,” with rising gas prices and shifting trade decisions suggesting change that will be felt for years. Russian’s online access also has been significantly curtailed by censors at home and businesses abroad.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

