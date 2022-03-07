Regarding the March 2 Metro article “Daylight saving push signals a time for change”:

Daylight saving time does not save daylight. Rather, it takes daylight from early birds and awards it to night owls. There are plenty of us early birds — dog walkers, joggers, teenagers trudging off to school, people whose workday begins early waiting at the bus stop or driving in cars. Every spring, just as it’s starting to get light in the morning, daylight saving time sends us back into darkness. Indeed, the time change condemns early risers to starting the day in darkness for most of the year. Can we please leave the clocks alone? If night owls want to enjoy summertime’s extra hours of daylight, they can choose to get up an hour earlier, without forcing the rest of us to do so by law.

Jim Klumpner, Silver Spring

The March 2 Metro article “Daylight saving push signals a time for a change” quoted proponents of two alternatives to avoiding the biannual clock change associated with daylight saving time: making either standard time or daylight saving time permanent.

A third alternative that might satisfy both camps would be to shift our time-related activities back by one hour such that, for example, the traditional 9 to 5 would become 8 to 4. This would stop the need to change clocks and require only a one-time disruption of sleep habits. Tweaks to this might be needed for special circumstances, such as for schoolchildren. Maintaining standard time would also maintain the relationship between clock time and sun time (12 p.m. would remain “high noon”).

The downside is more people going to work in winter darkness, but people in northern latitudes — such as in Scandinavia and Alaska — experience this every year and manage to thrive.

Lawrence D. Powers, Springfield