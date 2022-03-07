Jim Klumpner, Silver Spring
The March 2 Metro article “Daylight saving push signals a time for a change” quoted proponents of two alternatives to avoiding the biannual clock change associated with daylight saving time: making either standard time or daylight saving time permanent.
A third alternative that might satisfy both camps would be to shift our time-related activities back by one hour such that, for example, the traditional 9 to 5 would become 8 to 4. This would stop the need to change clocks and require only a one-time disruption of sleep habits. Tweaks to this might be needed for special circumstances, such as for schoolchildren. Maintaining standard time would also maintain the relationship between clock time and sun time (12 p.m. would remain “high noon”).
The downside is more people going to work in winter darkness, but people in northern latitudes — such as in Scandinavia and Alaska — experience this every year and manage to thrive.
Lawrence D. Powers, Springfield